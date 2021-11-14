Chris Jericho details why he reinvented himself several times in WWE

Chris Jericho has been a godsend to professional wrestling. The Lionheart has been a significant part of various promotions all around the world. But even a mogul like Jericho had to make certain tweaks to stay relevant throughout his career.

Before making AEW his home, Chris had traversed the globe, honing his craft to become one of the very best. He made his mark on various promotions like WCW, ECW, WWE, NWA, NJPW and others.

In a recent chat with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, the Fozzy fame has described his competence to stay relevant during his tenure in WWE.

"When I first started working on TV every week in WCW and more specifically, in WWE when SmackDown started, and we used to do both shows [before the roster split/brand drafts]. I said people are going to get bored of me pretty quickly if I am on TV twice a week and I look the same and have the same rap, shall we say? ‘We’ve got to change it up," Chris Jericho added.

Jericho emphasized that he detested the idea of quaintness and wanted to stay relevant in the radically evolving world of wrestling.

"I remember the late, great Pat Patterson said to me, ‘You always have different facial hair every week.’ And one of the reasons for that was because it was always something different. Subtly, it was something different,” Jericho added. “I had different tights that I changed every week, and then I noticed that they would make an action figure for every set of tights that I wore and every set of facial hair that I had. So now you’re making more money too, because there’s more diversity of what people can market from you". Chris stated.

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest intercontinental champions in WWE history

One of the greatest feats that Chris Jericho has achieved is being a nine-time Intercontinental Champion. It is more than any other wrestler in the organization and is followed by The Miz.

The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla is one of the best wrestlers of all time in WWE. He is a six-time world champion. He has held the WCW Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. Chris Jericho was WWE's first undisputed champion.

An ardent fan of wrestling from a young age, he was trained at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling and made his debut at the age of 19. A master of the sport, Jericho has become a true inspiration for future wrestlers.

His most recent spell with WWE saw him form an alliance with Kevin Owens as well as capture his first United States Championship. With his remarkable career still afoot, Chris Jericho has continually shown the wrestling world that he still has a few more walls to break down.

