WWE News: Chris Jericho spotted at a house show in Germany sporting a neck brace and crutches

Jericho resurfaces in the WWE after the attack at the Festival of Friendship.

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 23 Feb 2017, 03:46 IST

The Festival Of Friendship ended with exactly the opposite of friendship...

Reddit user doodlez24 posted a photo below of Chris Jericho at a house show Germany tonight sporting a neck brace and crutches. It was the first public appearance in the WWE by Jericho since Kevin Owens brutally attacked him on the February 13th edition of Monday Night Raw during the Festival of Friendship.

Germany received the Gift of Jericho in his first appearance since Owens attacked him...

With this house show appearance, it definitely increases the likelihood that Jericho returns to Monday Night Raw on February 27th; which coincidentally enough is the last Raw before the WWE Fastlane pay per view where Owens takes on Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. If he doesn’t show up on Raw next week, there is a good chance Jericho could get involved in the main event at Fastlane. Either to cost Owens the title, or cause him to retain it by DQ so he can have a shot at it April 2nd at WrestleMania.

Watch the Festival of friendship segment here: