Chris Jericho takes a massive shot at WWE and NXT; asks them to retreat and go to Tuesdays

One of the most prominent topics of discussion among pro wrestling fans over the last year or so has been the "ratings war" between WWE's NXT and All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite. Going head-to-head on Wednesday nights, both the shows have given tough competition to each other, but AEW Dynamite has had an edge over NXT, especially in the "key demographics".

Wrestling legend and the first AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently sat down for an interview with Alex McCarty from talkSPORT on Inside The Ropes. The "Demo God" took massive shots on WWE and NXT, claiming that they moved to Wednesday nights just to "mess" with AEW

"I'm going to ask you one question. Why is NXT on a Wednesday night? (Alex McCarthy answers that it's to oppose Dynamite). Exactly, they came on Wednesday just to mess with us. Take your head out of your ass and go make money. Don't worry about our company. We're not worried about you. We don't have a screen up that shows what's going on every moment on NXT, like they do watching Dynamite."

Jericho further went on claim that "The Demo God" was not a gimmick, but real, and he advised NXT to go to Tuesdays or any other day and get more viewers, claiming that it is embarrassing for them to go up against AEW on Wednesdays.

"Leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesday's. Grab an extra 250,000 viewers. Finally get your demo where it needs to be because it's pretty embarrassing on a Wednesday night to go up against us. 'The Demo God' thing is is not a gimmick. It's real. So go. Go to Tuesday, go to Sunday [or] go to any other day you want, but don't exist just to mess with us because we're beating you every week. It's kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point."

"So I think you should throw the red flag, retreat, go to Tuesday, make Tuesday your night, make more money, get more viewers, get more guys over and don't worry about what we're doing because we're going to continue on either way, and we're winning every week anyways, so just go your own way. That's the best way to do it." (h/t WrestlingInc)

Following Chris Jericho's shot at WWE, it is to be seen whether he gets any direct or indirect response from NXT's Senior Producer Triple H or anyone else.

Could NXT move its programming from Wednesday Nights?

Earlier this month, WrestleVotes reported that WWE has been having discussions about moving NXT away from Wednesday Nights. It is to be noted that the last few weeks have seen NXT and AEW Dynamite run their shows on different nights due to NBA and NHL playoffs.

Over the past month or so, discussions have transpired regarding NXT moving off Wednesday nights. No decision imminent, however, talks are ongoing. The numbers over the next 2 weeks might have some impact on this decision. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 2, 2020

NXT did some strong numbers on their "Super Tuesday" episodes, in the absence of competition from AEW Dynamite. It is to be seen whether WWE permanently moves their black and gold brand to another day of the week.