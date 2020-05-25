×
Chris Jericho takes a jibe at AEW referee Aubrey Edwards

  • Chris Jericho was not happy with the AEW referee's work during the Stadium Stampede match.
  • Le Champion went on to express his displeasure on social media.
Alan John
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 May 2020, 09:09 IST

Le Champion wasn't pleased with the officiating last night

This year's AEW Double Or Nothing PPV was spectacular and had many memorable moments. From Brian Cage debuting to Cody's historical win, the PPV surely delivered. The main event, the Stadium Stampede match, had the wrestling world buzzing and AEW referee, Aubrey Edwards, was right in the middle of the mayhem and even had a funny moment with Chris Jericho.

During the fight, Chris Jericho had Nick Jackson down for the pin and Aubrey Edwards was making the count. It was a close two-count from the AEW official and Chris Jericho challenged the call and asked for a replay in a truly hilarious moment.


Now, Aubrey Edwards shared her happiness to have been a part of the PPV and took to Twitter to express it to the fans.


This tweet would, however, get a hilarious response from The Inner Circle Leader, who is still not happy with her work during the match. You can see the response from Chris Jericho below.


What's next for Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle

The loss at AEW Double Or Nothing is a big blow for Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. We can be certain that they are far from done with The Elite and could be out for revenge.


As you can see from the Instagram post made by Le Champion, he has promised the fans that The Inner Circle will be back stronger than ever.


Published 25 May 2020, 09:09 IST
AEW News & Rumors The Inner Circle The Elite Chris Jericho
