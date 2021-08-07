Chris Jericho takes a massive dig at the latest round of WWE releases 

Chris Jericho recently took a massive dig at the latest round of WWE releases by claiming it's more evident than ever that AEW is the best wrestling company today.

Jericho tweeted that it's more obvious than ever that AEW is the best wrestling company in the world today for both fans and performers. He further claimed that there's nothing that can stop AEW from succeeding now.

"I think now more than ever it’s obvious, - AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans ...and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now!" tweeted Chris Jericho.

Earlier today, WWE released as many as 13 NXT and 205 Live stars. While most of the names that were let go rarely appeared on TV, performers like Bronson Reed and Bobby Fish, who were integral to NXT in recent months, were also shown the door.

These WWE releases came as a genuine surprise to fans, leading to a wide-ranging discussion about the same on Twitter, as the latest round of releases weren't even the first ones this year.

The latest cuts were the second round of WWE releases for NXT and 205 Live brands this year

Heading into 2021, WWE NXT and 205 Live had stacked rosters of youngsters gunning to make a name for themselves in the global juggernaut. A few months later, the roster became a shadow of its former self after the host of WWE releases that came on June 25th.

Several notable names like Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Killian Dain, and more saw their WWE tenures ending abruptly. As per the latest reports, one among those WWE releases, Tony Nese, appeared backstage at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming this week, fueling rumors of a move to Tony Khan's promotion.

