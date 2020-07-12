Chris Jericho takes a shot at NXT 'winning' the rating war this week

Chris Jericho reveals why AEW are the true winner of the rating war with NXT this week.

Chris Jericho is a former WWE Superstar who has now joined AEW.

Jericho vs Cassidy

Chris Jericho recently spoke on Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special on Youtube. Jericho talked about a variety of topics including why he believes that AEW was the true winner of this week's Wednesday Night Rating War with NXT.

AEW hosted the night 2 of Fyter Fest this week main-evented by Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy. NXT, on the other hand, had the second night of Great American Bash headlined by Adam Cole and Keith Lee for the NXT and North American Championships.

As per the official ratings, NXT beat AEW with more viewers tuning in to watch the black and gold brand instead of AEW. However, it was AEW who got the upper hand in the 18-49 demo.

Here is what Forbes had to say about the ratings of this past week:

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2, drew an average viewership of 715,000 down 4% from 748,000 last week. AEW came in at No. 7 in the Top 150 original cable telecasts among the 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT garnered 759,000 viewers, down 4% from 792,000 last week. NXT came in at No. 24 in the 18-49 demo.

Chris Jericho says AEW is the real winner

Chris Jericho has often stated in his Tweets that AEW is the real winner of the rating war because they capture the 'key' demo of 18-49. Here is what the first AEW World Champion said on why AEW should be considered the real winners instead of NXT.

"Listen, it's very important to have the most viewers, and NXT definitely got the win this week - congratulations to them. But this is not being a sore loser or anything like that, but, we didn't lose, we won. If you know anything about television, there's a certain demographic that advertisers and that networks care about the most. Not being demeaning to anybody not in this age bracket, but 18-49 is what advertisers care about the most. It's called the 'The Demo' and what that means is that the advertisers of all the products, they want to appeal to a certain age group.''

Chris Jericho further went on to say that he shouldn't be misunderstood. He believes that all age groups are important but the 18-49 demo is the most essential and AEW has been dominating NXT in that demo for the past couple of weeks.

(Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes)