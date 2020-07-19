Chris Jericho takes a shot at Vince McMahon in latest tweet

WWE veteran Lance Storm was among the personnel who were furloughed by the company back in April, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Storm recently took to Twitter and declared that he is now officially unemployed. He further stated that he is unemployed for the first time since he left Smoky Mountain Wrestling in 1994, which was 26 years ago. Storm's tweet garnered a response from one of his best friends in the biz, current AEW star Chris Jericho.

The former AEW World Champion seemed very impressed with Storm's incredible run in the business, and also had an interesting message for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Jericho took a profanity-filled shot at Vince and stated that he should rehire Storm. Check out the tweet HERE.

Chris Jericho occasionally takes shot at WWE

This isn't the first time that Chris Jericho took a shot at WWE. Recently, Jericho bragged about AEW Dynamite beating NXT in the18-49 demographic and tagged WWE in the tweet as well.

Jericho signed a contract with AEW in early 2019, and has been one of the most entertaining acts in the company ever since. He is the promotion's first-ever World Champion, and is doing everything in his power to help the brand grab more eyeballs with each passing day.

Many fans are hoping that Jericho pulls some strings and helps Storm get a backstage role in AEW, but only time will tell if something of this sort happens. It won't be surprising though, looking at how close these two are, and the history they share in the business.