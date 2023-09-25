Chris Jericho takes a shot at WWE legend for refusing to "do the job"

Chris Jericho is not a man to mince his words. The wrestling veteran has established himself in the industry and his legacy is without question. Not one to take shots at other stars usually, Jericho surprised fans when he took a shot at a WWE legend on Twitter recently - Mil Mascaras.

Mascaras himself does not have the best reputation among other wrestlers, although his legacy in lucha libre is established. He is also one of the only stars whom WWE made an exception for, allowing him to wrestle with his mask on while there was a ban on masks. He was the first-ever masked wrestler in Madison Square Garden.

Chris Jericho and Mil Mascaras share a storied history - but not a story that Jericho is too fond of. He's previously spoken about his issues with the lucha wrestling legend, saying that he had asked him not to use any moves because the fans would not believe in the star. Jericho ignored him and did what he wanted, leading to heat between them. He and Mascaras have since not spoken.

Now, Jericho has taken another shot at Mascaras. Dave Meltzer had reposted a picture of a match card that featured Superstar Billy Graham and Mascara's wrestling, saying that the lucha legend had refused to "do the job" in the match.

Jericho reshared the tweet, asking if that was not just every match that Mascaras ever wrestled.

Clearly, the years have not changed Chris Jericho's opinion of the star.