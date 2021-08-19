Chris Jericho discloses The New Day's original name in WWE

The New Day is recognized as one of the best tag teams in WWE history, but the trio could have gone by an entirely different name if WWE had stuck to its original plans. Former WWE star Chris Jericho has revealed that WWE originally planned to call the group Fresh Coat of Paint.

On his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho spoke to former WWE tag team Ever-Rise, who revealed the origins of their group name. Ever-Rise disclosed that their name was created by an NXT writer just a few hours before they were to debut on WWE TV.

Jericho then went on to state that The New Day also had a strange ring name before settling on their current name.

“That’s what New Day was. Their original name was literally, this is not a joke, ‘Fresh Coat of Paint’ They decided on New Day basically right before. If you think about that, what does that even mean? Even ‘New Day’, what does that even mean?" questioned Jericho. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The New Day's accomplishments in WWE

The New Day is one of the most successful factions in the history of WWE. They were voted by the company as the greatest tag team in WWE history, ahead of the likes of The Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Hardy Boyz, to name a few.

The group was formed in 2014 and has gone on to win 11 tag team titles - four RAW Tag Team titles and seven SmackDown Tag Team titles - in the WWE.

Kofi Kingston also won the WWE Championship, his first world title in the company, in 2019. The trio split last year as Kingston and Xavier Woods were moved to RAW in the WWE Draft, while Big E stayed on SmackDown.

