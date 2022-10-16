"I am your biggest fan" - Chris Jericho shares heartfelt words for top WWE Star

Chris Jericho doesn't shy away from giving credit where credit is due as he recently sent a heartfelt message to WWE star Finn Balor.

Following Balor's praise for the former AEW World Champion in a recent interview, Jericho took to Twitter to reciprocate the gesture.

"Thank you FinnBalor!! I think you know Im your biggest fan. And if you don’t, you know now!" Tweeted Jericho.

Check out Jericho's tweet below:

Jericho and Balor have shared the ring countless times and have proven that they have great chemistry inside the squared circle. Both veterans of the sport have great respect for one another and have managed to sustain an everlasting legacy in the industry.

Finn Balor's thoughts on Chris Jericho

Speaking on an episode of Superstar Crossover, Finn Balor had nothing but kind words to say about The Wizard. Jericho even at the age of 51, is amongst the best active performers in the world.

"Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, not only a WWE legend, or a Japanese wrestling legend, he's a legend of this business. He's an incredible performer. He's been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry." (H/T: Fightful)

Chris Jericho is currently the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, which is one of the centerpieces on AEW TV right now. For a long time, Le Champion has been a vital figure in the company's growth and he tends to have that effect wherever he goes. Jericho currently holds the ROH World Championship and is on a quest to run through every former champion to establish his legacy.

In a similar vein, Balor has also wrestled all around the world, putting himself on the map in NJPW at the start of 2010s. He signed with WWE in 2014, and has been a key player for the company.

It remains to be seen if Balor and Jericho will ever get a chance to share the squared circle again.

RECOMMENDED: Vince Russo on Chris Jericho confronting Brock Lesnar in WWE | Writing with Russo

Poll : 0 votes