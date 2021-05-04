“It was perfect for us” - Chris Jericho on why Vince McMahon may regret his Broken Skull Sessions appearance

Chris Jericho was the most recent guest on the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Although Vince McMahon approved for Jericho to appear on the WWE-produced show, the former AEW Champion thinks he may regret his decision.

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest names to have come out of WWE. He was the first-ever undisputed world champion and is also a WWE Grand Slam Champion. However, Jericho signed with rival promotion AEW in 2019 and became the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Chris Jericho was asked if his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions would open the door to more collaborations between WWE and AEW stars.

"It was lightning in a bottle sort of thing with [respective company heads] Vince McMahon and Tony Khan giving their approval," Jericho said. "I think it was also well-timed. The Peacock relationship with WWE was just starting. They wanted something huge out of the gate. It was perfect for us considering AEW had its first unopposed show [without NXT]."

Chris Jericho thinks Vince McMahon may have second-guessed his decision to approve the appearance following Dynamite's high viewership as an unopposed show.

"Once that big Dynamite rating came in though, I think Vince may have had a little bit of second-guessing," Jericho added. "Would they do it again? Maybe. I don’t know if you can find anyone with respect and goodwill on both sides that would allow that. If they don’t do it again, it was one of the coolest moments in wrestling history."

Chris Jericho discusses his long-term future in AEW

Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in the entire AEW locker room. His run in the promotion hasn't been flawless, but it's been a different experience for him.

Advertisement

Scott Fishman asked how Jericho looks at his long-term future in AEW, to which he made it seem like he isn't going anywhere.

"One of the reasons I wanted to come to AEW was the challenge of building this organization from scratch," Jericho said. "Three months into our television existence we signed a huge extension because of what we had accomplished, which was kind of on my back for the first few months. Now it has been spread to so many other people. All the pressure and spotlight isn’t only on Chris Jericho, which is great. That was always my goal. I’m AEW all-in, all the way at this point. I can’t see myself going anywhere else."

Chris Jericho's Inner Circle will go to war with MJF's The Pinnacle at AEW: Blood and Guts this Wednesday night.