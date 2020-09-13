On the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special live stream, Chris Jericho was asked if he would like to see former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe in AEW.

Watch Jericho float through the sky and land in a vat full of mimosa. It's a thing of beauty.



Rewatch #AEWAllOut via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/O75QnFcGbi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

Jericho said that while he'd love to have Samoa Joe in AEW, he didn't know what the situation with Samoa Joe was and if he would have any interest in switching over:

"So would I. I don't know if Joe is hurt right now or if he's not feeling good. But I'll tell you what man, he is just an amazing wrestler. He's a great talker and just a hell of a guy as well. I would love to have him in AEW. But I don't know if he wants to go. He might be hurt and he's a great commentator so if he's going to come to AEW and steal my possible commentating job then forget that."

Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho recently faced Orange Cassidy in the Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out and lost.

Will Jake and Jericho get their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXMeenRg2m — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

Jericho teamed up with fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday and beat Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ tag team match. Post the victory, Jericho announced that he intended to dominate the tag team division going forward.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.