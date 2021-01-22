Chris Masters discusses being seen as just a "body" in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has discussed some of the criticism he received during his time in WWE, including some fans seeing him as just a "body".

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop, "The Masterpiece" Chris Masters went into detail about the period of his WWE career when he wasn't getting a push from management, how he reacted to criticism he read online and how he was determined to spend time honing his craft to improve.

"I wasn’t getting a push - and this was my second outing with WWE, the second time I got hired - I didn’t have the push I had from the previous run obviously. But, in my mind, I just wanted to do… I’d heard the criticisms of the fans and the internet in terms of me just being a “body” and not much of a workhorse in the ring and not the best in-ring guy. So I made it kind of my mission that even if they weren’t going to push me and feature me and everything like that, that I was just going to do everything I can to put on the best possible match I could every night. And really learn the art of what we do in Pro Wrestling. All the little details and what not. So I really spent that time you’re talking about just honing my craft, really being the best in-ring worker I possibly can. I didn’t wanna keep hearing that from fans!"

Chris Masters on his favorite WWE stars growing up

Like many other wrestling fans in their youth, Chris Masters revealed his taste in wrestling changed over time and that he began to move away from the 'bigger' guys and towards the more athletic Superstars.

"As time went on I started really enjoying the Bret ‘The Hitman’ Harts, the Curt Hennings, the Shawn Michaels’, of course. I know what it meant as a wrestling fan, and as you grow older… Not just the Ultimate Warriors and stuff, but the guys who can go out there and really put on a five star match and close the show out the right way."

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Chris Masters below:

