Chris Masters reveals ongoing joke involving The Great Khali in WWE (Exclusive)

Chris Masters has revealed that WWE Superstars used to joke about the pain The Great Khali could inflict on them with his tomahawk chop move.

In 2007, The Great Khali entered the Royal Rumble from the No. 28 position. He racked up seven eliminations and performed his famous move on multiple Superstars.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Chris Masters reflected on the 2007 Royal Rumble match. He discussed his experience of working with The Great Khali and being on the receiving end of the tomahawk chop.

“You have those spots in the match, like we were talking about earlier, where Khali comes and he basically killed everybody. He headbutted everybody in the match. He gave the tomahawk gimmick which, by the way, killed everybody. It became an ongoing rib after that about how stiff that thing was. You wouldn’t think [it would hurt so much] but Khali’s hand was just humongous. He comes down with it like a hammer.”

The Great Khali’s WWE Royal Rumble performance in 2007

Although The Great Khali only appeared in the Royal Rumble for three minutes and 45 seconds, that was long enough to play a starring role.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion eliminated Carlito, Chavo Guerrero, Chris Benoit, CM Punk, Hardcore Holly, The Miz, and Rob Van Dam. The eventual winner, The Undertaker, eliminated The Great Khali towards the end.

