Former WWE Superstar teases return feud with Bobby Lashley

Is Bobby Lashley on a potential collision course with Chris Masters?

Chris Masters was a recent guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss his WWE career and what he's up to now. When asked about current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley popularizing his Masterlock finisher move and renaming it The Hurt Lock, Masters certainly seemed keen on stepping into the ring with The All Mighty.

“I still feel like any given moment it’s a good opportunity for me to make my presence felt and have the Masterlock challenge, The Hurt Lock,” Chris Masters said. “As Bruce Pritchard said on ‘Something To Wrestle With’ that they did earlier this month it is just one of those situations where you never say never, but I can’t say there’s, you know, there are no indicators of that happening at any given point right now. In this line of business, you just, it’s just one of those things where you just gotta be ready.”

WWE has released both Chris Masters and Bobby Lashley in the past

Both Masters and Lashley have come and gone from WWE over the years. In terms of what happened with The Masterpiece, he revealed it had to do with the company's wellness policy and suffering from an addiction to pain killers at the time.

“This is a problem that kind of nationwide at this point, but you know, the opiate epidemic had gotten to me, and painkillers and that became a huge problem for me that just kind of crept up,” Chris Masters explained. “I never thought it would be an issue and it became a big issue for me and I obviously had a lot of disposable income and I also had acquired, how should I say, like a never-ending resource essentially. So, I mean, it was just a bad combination. A lot of people suffer and it’s a very difficult thing to get over.”

What do you make of Chris Masters' comments? Would you like to see a WWE feud between himself and Lashley? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a match between Bobby Lashley and Chris Masters? Yes No 6 votes so far