Chris Sabin on working for WWE with The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Sabin recently made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary in July. At the event, he reunited with his former tag team partner, Alex Shelley, to reform The Motor City Machine Guns.

Since then, The Motor City Machine Guns have gone on to capture the IMPACT Tag Team Championships for the second time in their careers. However, many fans still have a desire to see The Motor City Machine Guns compete inside of a WWE ring.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Sabin discussed if he has any desire to compete for WWE even at this stage in his career.

"When I first started, that was always the goal. In the back of my mind, I was like, 'I'll end up there' because that's the promotion I watched growing up and it was the first promotion I was exposed to. It gave me the motivation to be a wrestler. At some point, maybe some dreams are meant to be denied. Maybe I'll never make it there. If I don't at this point, I'm perfectly okay with that. Would I still like to? Sure, but I'm not sure my body could handle a schedule like that or that I would even like a schedule like that. I just do it for the love at this point. I don't do it for the money or the fame" (h/t Fightful)

Chris Sabin in WWE?

Chris Sabin worked a stint as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in 2019. However, The Motor City Machine Guns have never teamed together on WWE television.

Chris Sabin's tag team partner, Alex Shelley, made his WWE debut in 2020 in the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Shelley teamed up with KUSHIDA, reuniting the Time Splitters tag team. The duo previously teamed together with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Van Vliet asked Chris Sabin if that spot in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was meant for The Motor City Machine Guns if he wasn't out of action due to an ACL injury at the time. Sabin mentioned that the spot may have been specifically for the Time Splitters, but he was contacted about bringing The Motor City Machine Guns to WWE NXT.

"I think they timed that out specifically for the Time Splitters. We were contacted, I was leaving rehab and we were contacted to do something as the Machine Guns and I was like, 'I just left rehab, I'm just not ready.' That was the only one time they talked about Motor City Machine Guns doing something" (h/t Fightful)

Would you like to see Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley compete for WWE as The Motor City Machine Guns?