Christian Cage compares AEW star to Jeff Hardy

Christian Cage recently stated that Darby Allin has a "cool factor" similar to Jeff Hardy's. Cage said that he would be interested in having a feud with Allin in AEW.

Darby Allin is one of the most promising young stars in AEW. He has quickly risen up the ranks of the promotion since signing with them in 2019. Allin wrestled in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Progress Wrestling before joining AEW. He is the current AEW TNT Champion, having defeated Cody Rhodes for the title at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

While speaking to TV Insider, Christian Cage discussed the up-and-coming stars in AEW, and listed Darby Allin's name. Cage stated that fans gravitate towards Allin, much like they have done with Jeff Hardy over the years:

"I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby."

Cage mentioned the likes of MJF, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill and Britt Baker as other AEW stars who have impressed him and who have a bright future ahead of them.

Jeff Hardy on Darby Allin and the similarities between the two

WWE star Jeff Hardy recently discussed the similarities between him and Darby Allin. Hardy said he's honored by the comparisons between himself and the AEW star:

"I’m so honored for people to say that, especially a guy like Darby Allin. I’ve never met him but when I watch him on AEW, I’m like “wow he’s really like me” and he’s actually like a real-life stunt man. I’ve always said jokingly, I don’t even think I know how to wrestle. I think I’m just a stunt man when it comes to this stuff."

For Darby Allin to achieve what Jeff Hardy has done in pro wrestling, he will need to add numerous titles and world-class matches to his resumé.