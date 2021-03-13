Jeff Hardy reveals his thoughts on being compared to Darby Allin

WWE RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy recently discussed being compared to the current AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin. Hardy revealed that he is yet to meet the young AEW star in person.

Hardy has enjoyed an iconic professional wrestling career. He is regarded as one of the best tag team and singles stars of all time. In addition to his legendary tag team stint with his brother Matt Hardy, Jeff has won several world championships in WWE and TNA.

Meanwhile, Darby rose to prominence in AEW and became the TNT Champion in November 2020. He is only 28 years old.

Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on ESPN West Palm. 'The Charismatic Enigma' felt honored to be compared to Darby Allin. Hardy also acknowledged that he had watched the young star on AEW television:

"I’m so honored for people to say that, especially a guy like Darby Allin. I’ve never met him but when I watch him on AEW, I’m like “wow he’s really like me” and he’s actually like a real-life stunt man. I’ve always said jokingly, I don’t even think I know how to wrestle.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

Jeff Hardy considers himself to be a stuntman, just like Darby Allin. Hardy noted that his entire career has been based around extreme moments:

“I think I’m just a stunt man when it comes to this stuff. I’m more about the moments and the highlights and the storytelling. Those big extreme moments, my career has been based around that.”

He fought hard to keep his belt. TNT Champion @DarbyAllin is our #WrestlerOfTheWeek 💪 pic.twitter.com/2z9CORZ74q — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 12, 2021

Even if the two stars never cross over to each other's promotions, Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin is a dream match for many fans.

Jeff Hardy has lost four of his five recent matches in WWE

Jeff Hardy was featured in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match this year

Jeff Hardy received an opportunity to win the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. However, 'The Charismatic Enigma' was eventually eliminated from the match by Drew McIntyre.

Before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Hardy lost in a gauntlet match on Monday Night RAW and in a one-on-one match against AJ Styles. His most recent loss occurred against Sheamus last month.

Since November 2020, Jeff Hardy has picked up victories against only two men — Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Hardy's creative direction on the Road to WrestleMania 37 remains unclear at this stage.

In stark contrast to 'The Charismatic Enigma', Darby Allin has won all five of his most recent matches in AEW.