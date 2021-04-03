Christian Cage reveals if it was hard for him to leave WWE

AEW star Christian Cage recently opened up about parting ways with WWE this year. He appeared as a guest on the latest edition of Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, and the two men discussed Christian's departure from WWE earlier this year.

Christian revealed that he had made peace with his first run in the company, which ended way back in 2005. Cage further expressed that he has nothing negative to say about WWE and believes there are no unresolved issues. Here's what he had to say about the topic:

"I left in 2005 so I kind of knew that I walked away on my own terms at that point in time. At least on my part, there is no ill will. I don't believe that there is any on that side either."

Christian Cage also stated that AEW seemed like the best platform for him in 2021, and thus, he decided to sign with WWE's rival promotion. Christian discussed what assured him of his future and said:

"I needed the best platform for me and what I can bring to the table at this point where I can give back and I can help the next generation. It was time to start leveling up and up their game. AEW, especially after my conversation with Tony [Khan] was the right fit for me. I need to take care of myself at this point in my life."

Christian Cage was briefly featured during Edge's feud with Randy Orton on WWE RAW last year. After being cleared for in-ring action, he returned to the squared circle at Royal Rumble in January 2021 and left WWE shortly after.

Christian Cage reveals what happened after he left WWE

Christian Cage in AEW

Christian Cage was looking at a plausible future with WWE when Tony Khan approached him with an offer to sign with AEW. Cage felt that the latter option would be better for the final stages of his career.

He spoke about how Paul Wight (fka The Big Show in WWE) had confirmed the arrival of a "Hall of Fame-worthy" wrestler for the Revolution pay-per-view even before they had finalized the deal.

"We had talked about it, [but] it actually wasn't a physically signed deal at that point in time. But, like we just talked about, there are benefits of doing it both ways, at the end of the day, Tony [Khan] is a promoter and he has to promote his pay-per-view coming up. So I get it, why he went the direction he did."

Christian Cage faced Frankie Kazarian in his first match in AEW. This was also his first singles match in over seven years.

Christian seemed determined to outwork his opponent. As a result, he eventually won the match on AEW Dynamite.