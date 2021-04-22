Christian Cage discusses potential IMPACT Wrestling return, surprised by a WWE release

Don't expect Christian Cage to walk through the "Forbidden Door" anytime soon. In March, Cage signed with AEW and wrestled his first singles match in seven years a couple of weeks back on Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian.

But does he have any interest in taking part in some inter-promotional warfare with IMPACT Wrestling?

Speaking to Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report, Christian Cage revealed that he doesn't plan on returning to IMPACT at the moment as he wants to focus on what he's doing in AEW.

"I don't have any plans on [returning to Impact] right now," Cage said. "I am solely focused on AEW, but who knows what can happen in the future. I am relatively new here. I don't think my focus should get too far away from AEW at this point. I am committed to being part of this brand and helping it move forward."

Christian Cage surprised by Samoa Joe's WWE release

Christian Cage got to know Samoa Joe quite well during his run in IMPACT Wrestling over a decade ago. When asked about Joe's WWE release, Cage admitted that it surprised him.

"That surprised me," Cage continued. "Joe is a super-talented guy. You see it in the ring, and obviously he has tremendous verbal skills. He was a natural as a commentator as well. When you have that kind of multi-talented individual who can wear a lot of hats, that’s invaluable. He truly is, in my eyes, a top performer. He's not going to have any shortage of suitors when the time comes, that's for sure."

Cage isn't wrong about the lack of shortages in suitors as Joe might arguably be the hottest free agent around when his 90-day no-compete clause expires on July 14.

