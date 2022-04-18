"We're splitting up after this" - Christian Cage reveals nixed WrestleMania plans for him and WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage said that he and Edge were supposed to split up after WrestleMania 2000, but plans were changed.

During the event, they took on The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz in a Triangle Ladder match for the WWE (formerly WWF) Tag Team Championship. They defeated both teams to capture their first tag team titles.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Christian Cage stated that he and Edge weren't originally booked to win the match, and they were supposed to disband following the bout.

“I think maybe a few days before we actually sat down to put this together [the WrestleMania match], we didn't even know what the finish was,” said Cage. “At one point, it was somebody else winning, and Edge & Christian, we're splitting up after this. So then we kind of we started to talk a little bit before this, or after this, when we kind of started talking and then we turned.” [H/T Fightful]

It should be noted that Christian and Edge turned heel after the match and went on to lose the titles to The Hardy Boyz a few months later at Unforgiven.

Christian Cage says he and Edge changed how WWE viewed them as a team

After their match at WrestleMania 2000, Captain Charisma and the Rated R Superstar turned heel and started cutting unscripted promos. The AEW star added that it changed the higher-ups' impression of them.

During the podcast, Christian Cage also mentioned that their commentary shtick is what helped save them.

“They [WWE] told us to say whatever we wanted and Adam and I started dropping F-bombs. We weren't supposed to — we were supposed to lose and that changed the minds. They were like, ‘Oh, these guys aren't done yet. There's more layers, as a tag.’ Then they decided to have us win the match and then turn heel because they saw some personality there when we were doing we did that promo. Then, we did a couple of things on commentary and that was kind of the thing that saved Edge and Christian as a team because we were going to split up after this,” said Cage.

Christian currently competes in All Elite Wrestling as a manager and an in-ring competitor alongside current AEW Tag Team Champions The Jurassic Express. His former partner Edge is a part of the WWE RAW brand, where he plays a heel and is currently feuding against AJ Styles.

