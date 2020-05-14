Christian picks five dream opponents for Edge from WWE's current roster

Edge and Christian

Former WWE Superstar Christian was recently in conversation with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, where he spoke about possible dream opponents for Edge. Christian name-dropped AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa as dream matches for Edge in his current run with WWE.

Edge made a miraculous return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year after a gap of nine years. In April 2011, The Rated-R Superstar was forced to retire due to neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion that cut his career short at a relatively young age.

Now that Edge is back in WWE, a lot of dream matches could turn into reality.

“When we talk about dream matches like, ‘what if he could wrestle AJ Styles?’; AJ has been in this industry for so long and was never in WWE, now Edge is here it’s a dream match, you know?

"Seth Rollins, guys like that. To me, that’s intriguing."

“Now, all these dream matches that people thought could never come true could happen. You think about him locking up with somebody like Aleister Black, or NXT talent like Johnny Gargano or Tommaso Ciampa or somebody to that effect; there’s so many possibilities that some really cool things could happen.”

Edge returns to WWE

Edge returned at the Royal Rumble to one of the loudest pops in WWE history. The very next night on Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton teased the reunion of Rated-RKO, only to deliver an RKO and a vicious con-chair-to.

The build-up to their Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 was very personal, with Randy Orton even laying hands on Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix.

The Last Man Standing Match between Edge and Randy was as brutal as they come, with the two Superstars beating the living daylights out of each other all over the Performance Center for over 35 minutes.

The ending saw The Rated-R Superstar put The Viper down for the ref's ten-count with a con-chair-to.

Edge and Randy Orton reignited their rivalry this week and the two will clash once again at Backlash in a traditional wrestling match.

