Edge is a close friend of Edge and fans expected him to be a part of his rivalry against Edge

Former WWE Superstar Christian was in conversation with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy recently. On being asked if there was a pitch for him to be involved in the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton, Christian said that him being on the 'no-contact' list ruled out any involvement.

Christian on WWE's 'no-contact' list

As a result of multiple concussions and injuries, Christian was forced to retire from WWE as an active competitor in late 2014, though it was never officially announced by either party. Since then, Christian has only made a few sporadic appearances.

In 2016, Edge and Christian started hosting their own show on the WWE Network called The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness until it was canceled in 2016. He is currently a regular on WWE Backstage, appearing as a special contributor.

When Alex McCarthy quizzed Christian if WWE pitched the idea for him to be involved in the Edge-Randy Orton Feud, Captain Charisma said that he's on WWE's no-contact list. Due to the multiple concussions suffered by Christian during his career, WWE put him on the list, which means he cannot be involved in any sort of direct physical confrontations that can cause his harm.

"No, I just think with the way it played and obviously with me on the non-contact list, [I] can't really do that [become involved physically]."

"It would have been [great to be involved], but because of the current situation, it just didn't [happen]. It's hard to go out there and no be able to do anything."

I asked Christian if there was any pitch for him to get involved in the Edge and Randy Orton storyline leading up to WrestleMania.



It appears being on the 'no contact' list put that to bed. pic.twitter.com/TwXI4rkn1n — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 8, 2020

Edge's return and feud with Randy Orton

Edge made a miraculous return inside the squared circle earlier this year at Royal Rumble. We saw him join forces with Randy Orton during the course of the match, only for Edge to eliminate The Viper later.

The next night on RAW, Orton suggested reuniting the Rated-RKO, only for him to turn on Edge with an RKO and a vicious con-chair-to. The rivalry became all that more personal when Randy Orton attacked Edge's real-life wife, Beth Phoenix.

Advertisement

Edge and Randy Orton battled in a gruesome Last Man Standing match, which saw the two beat the daylights out of each other for more than 35 minutes all over the Performance Center. The match came to an end when The Rated-R Superstar incapacitated The Viper with a con-chair-to for the ten-count.

Edge and Randy Orton will probably resume their rivalry as they are set to appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.