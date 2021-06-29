Chyna's family reacts to Nikki Bella's apology

WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's family has posted a reaction to Nikki Bella's apology after her insensitive comments targeting “The Ninth Wonder of the World” resurfaced on the web.
Nikki and Brie Bella are two of the most successful female stars in WWE history and have already garnered a Hall of Fame induction for their contribution to the company and the business as a whole. It was nothing short of shocking when past comments made by the duo about the late Chyna recently resurfaced on Twitter. The Bellas can be seen making fun of the former Women's Champion's appearance in the clip.
The video immediately went viral and caused quite a furor among the pro-wrestling community. Nikki Bella later posted a tweet apologizing for her past comments. Chyna's family has now responded to the apology via Twitter and has also urged fans to stop attacking the former WWE Superstar.
"Nikki has apologised on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness."
Nikki Bella's apology didn't sit well with a lot of fans
Nikki Bella's Twitter apology riled up some fans even more, but there were several in the comments who forgave her.
Chyna will go down in wrestling history as a pioneer of women's wrestling. She is the only female Intercontinental Champion in WWE History and was one of the most popular stars in the company during the Attitude Era.
Her tragic passing was an incredibly sad moment for the wrestling community and her fans. Nikki Bella's comments were bound to receive negative press and here's hoping the former Divas Champion has grown as a person since then.
