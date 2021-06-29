Chyna's family reacts to Nikki Bella's apology

WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's family has posted a reaction to Nikki Bella's apology after her insensitive comments targeting “The Ninth Wonder of the World” resurfaced on the web.

Nikki and Brie Bella are two of the most successful female stars in WWE history and have already garnered a Hall of Fame induction for their contribution to the company and the business as a whole. It was nothing short of shocking when past comments made by the duo about the late Chyna recently resurfaced on Twitter. The Bellas can be seen making fun of the former Women's Champion's appearance in the clip.

The video immediately went viral and caused quite a furor among the pro-wrestling community. Nikki Bella later posted a tweet apologizing for her past comments. Chyna's family has now responded to the apology via Twitter and has also urged fans to stop attacking the former WWE Superstar.

"Nikki has apologised on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness."

Nikki has apologised on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness 🙏💜 https://t.co/TqKh2Vj3N6 — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) June 28, 2021

Nikki Bella's apology didn't sit well with a lot of fans

Nikki Bella's Twitter apology riled up some fans even more, but there were several in the comments who forgave her.

The only reason you’re apologising and praising Chyna is cause the video resurfaced. Chyna did more for this business than you ever did. — Chris Manley (@ChrisManley1994) June 28, 2021

Everyone saying “I forgive you” are totally irrelevant if you aren’t Chyna’s family or and transpersons or ppl who have been misgendered. Cuz had this been someone other than y’all faves, y’all would be looking for revenge. pic.twitter.com/ezia843KHK — 🔮Wrestling Sòsyè🔮 (@lola_bluu) June 28, 2021

You totally know what's right and wrong at 29 😂 come on don't use age as an excuse — BookTheWorld (@BookTheWorld3) June 28, 2021

It's also about accepting accountability for your mistakes, learning from them, and becoming a better person. I'm not even a Nikki Bella fan but how can you fault her here? More people should do what she did. — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) June 28, 2021

There you go people she apologized for her previous mistake from nearly a decade ago ; I hope this shows everyone here that as bad as a problem might seem it's never too late to just say sorry and admit you were wrong . — Hadi (@HadiHodroj7) June 28, 2021

Chyna will go down in wrestling history as a pioneer of women's wrestling. She is the only female Intercontinental Champion in WWE History and was one of the most popular stars in the company during the Attitude Era.

Her tragic passing was an incredibly sad moment for the wrestling community and her fans. Nikki Bella's comments were bound to receive negative press and here's hoping the former Divas Champion has grown as a person since then.

