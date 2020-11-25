Chyna's mother opens up about watching her perform in WWE for the first time

Chyna's mother Janet LaQue was recently a guest on WrestlingINC Daily's Documenting Chyna to discuss the late WWE legend's career. During the interview, Chyna's mother opened up about how the WWE legend left home when she was only 16 to go live with her father:

Well, at first, I didn’t even know about it. She chose to leave home when she was 16 to go live with her dad, and then eventually, after she got through college and she tried a couple of jobs that didn’t work out, she went to live with her sister, older sister Kathy. And Kathy was into bodybuilding at the time, and she kind of got Joanie into the bodybuilding thing. And at that point in time, Joanie and I were estranged, so I didn’t know it the first time.

Chyna's mother on watching her on television for the first time

Janet LaQue went on to discuss seeing her daughter on WWE (then WWF) television for the first time. Being estranged from Chyna, she wasn't aware of her daughter's career and revealed how "flabbergasted" she was after seeing Chyna on television. LaQue also discussed how Chyna had a positive impact on fans:

I remember the first time I saw her on TV on–well, this was when she was in the WWF, and I don’t know what the name of the show was at the time. I don’t know if it was still called RAW back then, but anyway, she came out on stage in the silver costume with these, I don’t know what you’d call them, bazooka guns or something, and there was all this smoke and fire. I went, ‘oh my God, that’s Joanie.’ I mean, I was just flabbergasted. Like I said, I don’t think I really understood the true impact of exactly what she had achieved until after her death, and it was a while after her death. I just didn’t get it. Now I do. I mean, I’m in contact with a ton of her fans, and I hear stories all the time about the influence that she’s had on people for various reasons. To a lot of people, Joanie is larger than just being a wrestler. She had a major positive impact on a ton of people. H/T: WrestlingINC

Chyna passed away in 2016. She was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 with the rest of DX.