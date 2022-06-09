"Shame on you" - Current WWE Superstar believes Edge should have been prepared for Judgment Day betrayal 

The Judgment Day is under new management with former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

On Monday night on WWE RAW, Edge welcomed Finn Balor as the newest member of his stable. What he didn't see coming was Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley siding with Balor and kicking Edge out of the group instead.

On WWE's The Bump this morning, Balor taking over The Judgment Day from Edge was discussed. Former NXT Champion Ciampa believes that The Rated-R Superstar should have seen it coming.

"Finn's been known to lead groups before in the past in his career," Ciampa said. "This is not a new territory for him. So it's almost kind of like shame on you with Edge for not -- not to say he should have seen it coming but at least see the potential of it coming. Because Finn's a leader. I've never seen him part of a group or a tag team where he played second place or anything behind that. So yeah, not too surprised." [Timestamp: 1:00 - 1:24]

Will Finn Balor be a better leader for The Judgment Day than Edge?

Edge formed The Judgment Day faction at WrestleMania 38 as Damian Priest appeared in the closing moments of his match against AJ Styles. Priest helped The Rated-R Superstar secure the win.

He added Rhea Ripley to his ranks at WrestleMania Backlash to once again help get another victory over The Phenomenal One.

It appears Edge's mission as the leader of the group was to utilize younger WWE Superstars to help maintain his main event status on Monday Night RAW. On the other hand, Balor might have goals and missions that line up with the rest of his stablemates.

The jury is currently out as to whether this group will be better or worse under Balor's leadership. We'll find out soon enough.

With Finn Balor leading Edge's former faction, there's a good chance things will look much different going forward. But perhaps they stay the course, and nothing changes beyond who's steering the ship.

