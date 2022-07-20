"He is second level in this whole thing" - Hall of Famer on WWE's recent booking of Ciampa, explains why Logan Paul is a babyface (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has criticized WWE's booking of Ciampa. For weeks, the former NXT Champion has been playing second fiddle to The Miz. He has now joined forces with him in a feud against Logan Paul.

On this week's RAW, The A-Lister came face-to-face with his former tag team partner for the first time since WrestleMania 38. During the segment, Ciampa snuck up on Paul to attack him but the latter eventually escaped.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Apter claimed that Ciampa hasn't exactly been able to stand out on his own:

"Why are they ruining Ciampa? I mean, he was coming from RAW to be somebody, so to say. And now you know, he is second level in this whole thing." said Apter [46:36-46:47]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Bill Apter explained why Logan Paul is being booked as a babyface by WWE

Logan Paul has had his fair share of controversies over the years. It is safe to say that he isn't exactly favorable to the entire WWE Universe. That hasn't prevented WWE from turning him into a babyface after he initially debuted as a heel along with The Miz.

According to Bill Apter, one of the primary reasons why Paul is a babyface is to make The Miz look like a bigger heel:

"He helps make The Miz more obnoxious if that's possible," added Apter [47:00-47:06]

WWE @WWE



@LoganPaul #WWERaw "YOU are a rookie and you have to earn the right to face me ... so your challenge is denied." - @mikethemiz "YOU are a rookie and you have to earn the right to face me ... so your challenge is denied." - @mikethemiz @LoganPaul #WWERaw https://t.co/qz9tIZ4tlG

Paul officially signed with WWE a few weeks ago with the intention of crossing paths with The Miz at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if they will face each other in a one-on-one match or a potential tag team match due to Ciampa's inclusion.

In a multi-man match, expect The A-Lister to team up with the former NXT sensation, as Paul would have to find himself a tag team partner.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far