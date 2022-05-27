Ciampa reacts to Edge teasing him joining Judgment Day

Former NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa (now Ciampa) has reacted to Edge posting his picture as a potential candidate for Judgment Day.

Last week, The Rated R Superstar took to Twitter to post a picture of the former NXT Champion. Many fans have since construed the post to be a tease that the latter is going to join the stable, which currently comprises of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Edge

Ciampa recently appeared on WWE El Brunch, where he opened up about how he felt about the tease, claiming that the Hall of Famer is "fishing for likes."

"I saw it [the post on Twitter]. I don't know if he's fishing for likes or attention. I don't partake in the 'what if?' game, I'm a bit more of a realist and take on things that are real and as they come in the present moment," said Ciampa. [H/T Fightful]

The former NXT Champion then went on to talk about how he feels about the 11-time world champion and left the door open for future possibilities.

"I like Edge, we get along, I've known him quite a bit more since neck surgery, we've gotten to know each other. If the opportunity comes, it comes. If it doesn't, that's okay too, I'm pretty good as a solo act. I don't partake in that social media game and am not trying to put stuff out there just to get people talking. It's not really my thing. If it comes and it happens, it'll be a great moment. If it doesn't happen, I'll be okay either way."

Ciampa recently moved to the main roster after a lengthy stay in NXT, where he won the NXT Championship twice and the tag team championship once.

Edge has teased many other names to join Judgment Day

The tweet with the image of Ciampa was the first in a now-long list of names that have been teased to join Judgment Day by the Hall of Famer.

The second person Edge posted a picture of was Paige, sparking rumors of an on-screen or possibly in-ring comeback for the former Divas Champion. Then there was a photo of RAW commentator Corey Graves, who was recently cleared to wrestle again after injuries forced him out of action for seven years.

The Ultimate Opportunist then tweeted pictures of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles, three of whom are currently feuding with Judgment Day. It could potentially be teasing a possible turn to the dark side for one of the them.

The next picture to be posted by Edge was Bayley, who has been out of action for over ten months due to a torn ACL in July 2021.

It remains to be seen who will potentially join Judgment Day as the faction's newest member in the coming weeks.

