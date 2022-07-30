"Thrown out of locker rooms" - Ciampa says former WWE Champion has overcome adversity (Exclusive)

Ciampa has said WWE Superstar The Miz has overcome adversity and spoken about what it is like teaming up with The A-Lister.

The Miz had several hurdles and hoops on his road to becoming a WWE Superstar. From Divas Search host to main eventing WrestleMania 27, The Awesome One proved his doubters wrong and became a sensational star in the company.

He recently began teaming up with Sycillian Pyscopath while feuding with Logan Paul. The Miz is set to face the newly-signed superstar in a one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the RAW star talked about teaming up with The Miz and how he overcame adversity:

"He's my brother's favorite wrestler and that carries weight... I like The Miz like I've always been a fan of The Miz," said Ciampa. "I think it's kinda funny that false narrative of like 'My Ciampa wouldn't with The Miz' it's like you don't know your Ciampa then like why would I not like him. He's a dude who overcome adversity. If there is anything I know about this, it's overcoming adversity like I get it. I get it when the door is shut in your face, he's been thrown out of locker rooms and I've been turned down on tryouts.. He's been doing it, he's in the grind." (From 0:39 to 1:14)

It will be interesting to see whether The Miz can defeat Logan Paul at the Biggest Party of the Summer and hand him his first loss in WWE.

Ciampa says he's excited for his Miz-themed ring gear for WWE SummerSlam

Presentations are an important aspect of sports entertainment. A superstar's ring gear or attire plays a crucial role in regards to their character. It is difficult to imagine John Cena without Jorts or The Undertaker without his legendary hat.

During the big four premium live events, superstars have come out in custom outfits that differ from their weekly in-ring gear. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ciampa talked about his upcoming Miz-themed gear for SummerSlam:

"He's got sick gear and I get to use his seamstress for tomorrow, so that's really cool. I'm getting a Miz gear. It's super colorful and I saw a glimpse of it. My seamstress Jolene she's like 'Hey, you sure? It's got like pinks in it and stuff' and I was like 'Jolene whatever he gives you, just make it me'... It's going to be wonderful, I can't wait. I'm very excited." (From 1:40 to 2:08)

Paul and Miz are set to face each other after The Awesome One's betrayal at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think The Miz will defeat Logan Paul? Sound off in the comment section below!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

