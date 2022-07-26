“It’s freaking unreal” - Ciampa shares a small spoiler for SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Ciampa recently shared a spoiler for his appearance at the upcoming premium live event SummerSlam. The event will emanate live from the almost 70,000-seat Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 30.

The former NXT Champion has been aligned with The Miz for a few weeks now. The duo even took on AJ Styles and Ezekiel in a tag team match on the July 11 episode of RAW.

While the 37-year-old is not advertised for The Biggest Party of the Summer, his partner will take on Logan Paul in a match which has been in the making ever since WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. It is expected that the man once called the Blackheart of NXT will be in The A-Lister's corner.

Ciampa recently spoke with Ringside Collectables as part of Mattel and WWE's exhibition at San Diego Comic Con. In the interview, he shared a "little spoiler" in regards to his outfit this weekend:

"A little spoiler, but at SummerSlam, the stuff that we have being made as far as gear, way different for me, definitely in the Miz' realm. I'm so excited. I saw a couple of photos and glimpses of what it's going to look like. It's freaking unreal. It's awesome." (05:37 - 05:58)

With Triple H being announced as WWE's head of creative, could we see Ciampa in a more prominent spot on the card soon? Only time will tell.

Early betting odds for WWE SummerSlam released

Early odds for match results at WWE's upcoming premium live event SummerSlam have been released.

While the odds, released by BetOnline, are quite early and are in no way 100% correct, these can be a look into WWE's plans for the show this Saturday. The odds show the favorite to win the match with (-) sign and the underdog with the (+) sign.

Here are the betting odds for SummerSlam 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (-250) vs Brock Lesnar (+165)

Happy Corbin (+200) vs. Pat McAfee (-300)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) (-300) vs. Theory (+200)

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee): The Usos (c) (-300) vs. The Street Profits (+200)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) (-200) vs. Ronda Rousey (+150)

Riddle (-150) vs. Seth Rollins (+110)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) (-250) vs. Becky Lynch (+175)

How would you rate the current betting odds? Do you think any of the underdogs will emerge victorious this Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

