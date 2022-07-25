Early betting odds for SummerSlam released

With one of WWE's big-four premium live events, SummerSlam, being less than a week away, the early betting odds for all confirmed matches on the card have been released.

The Biggest Party of the Summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 in the almost 70,000-seat Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. This year will be the first time that the show will not be held in the month of August.

BetOnline has released early betting odds for all the confirmed matches. These odds show the favories as (-) sign and the underdog as (+) sign.

The main event of the show for the the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will pit current champ and favorite Roman Reigns with -250 odds against underdog challenger Brock Lesnar at +165.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley, with -300 odds, will defend his title against Theory, listed as the +200 underdog.

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship as the -200 favorite against Ronda Rousey with +150 odds.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is the -250 favorite against Becky Lynch with +175 odds.

The match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships will see champions and -300 favorites The Usos take on +200 underdogs The Street Profits.

The singles match between Happy Coebin and Pat McAfee will see Corbin go in as a +200 underdog against Pat's -300 odds.

Lastly, in the match with the closest of margins when it comes to betting odds, -150 Riddle will take on +110 underdog Seth Rollins.

What should be kept in mind is that these betting odds are quite early and not the final indication of who are the favorites to win matches at SummerSlam. The odds released 24-to-48 hours before the show are much more reliable, if not completely so.

Theory could become the youngest WWE Champion if he cashes in at SummerSlam

Theory could become the youngest WWE Champion ever if he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam this weekend.

The record is currently held by this Saturday's title challenger, Brock Lesnar, who won the WWE Championship at the age of 25 years, 1 month, 13 days when he defeated The Rock in the main event of SummerSlam 2002.

Theory, who already holds the title of the youngest MITB winner at the age of 24, will turn 25 three days after The Biggest Party of the Summer. He has been teasing a cash-in on SmackDown and was even beaten down by Lesnar this past week. If he successfully cashes in on Saturday, he will be the youngest ever to hold the belt.

Despite that, he is too old for the title of the youngest world champion in the company, as that honor belongs to Randy Orton. The Viper won the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SummerSlam in 2004 at the age of 24.

