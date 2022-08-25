Photo: Ciampa shares reunion selfie with returning star after WWE RAW

Ciampa has been making the most out of his newly formed friendship in WWE with The Miz but seems to have not forgotten his past friendships yet.

The August 22 edition of Monday Night RAW over in Toronto, Canada, saw the surprising return of Johnny Gargano to WWE. Gargano made his way to the ring to announce that he was back to accomplish his dreams for his son before getting interrupted by Theory.

Many fans were delighted to see Gargano superkick the current Mr. Money in the Bank because of his boastful attitude.

While fans were overjoyed to see Johnny Wrestling make his return to the company, it seems his longtime friend and former rival Ciampa was happy about it as well.

The Sicilian Psychopath reunited with his former NXT tag team partner after RAW and shared the wholesome reunion picture on social media.

"Wait. Quick photo. Where’s Bobby? This isn’t glorious at all. Okay. See ya," Ciampa captioned the specific photo.

We last saw the DIY teammates share the ring at NXT Wargames 2021, joining the then Pete Dunne (Butch) and LA Knight (Max Dupri) to take on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller & Tony D’Angelo.

There's no word on when the two real-life friends will officially cross paths on the main roster, but we're sure it will happen sooner or later.

Johnny Gargano sends out a heartfelt message to fans following WWE RAW return

The heart and soul of the black-and-gold era of WWE NXT have finally made it to the main roster and is highly appreciative to his fans.

We saw Johnny Gargano cut an emotionally charged promo on his return, stating that he wants to fulfill his dreams to inspire his son and be a healthy role model.

Fans in Toronto, Canada, were cheering delightfully for the Rebel Heart's return to WWE following his departure last year from NXT in December 2021.

Gargano expressed his gratitude to his fans for the patience and overwhelming support for his entrance on RAW in an emotional post on Instagram, stating that he'll never forget that moment.

"Last night still feels like a dream..Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until my name popped up! Hearing that response and walking out will be a moment I never forget! Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Pro Wrestling is so cool.. and #JohnnyWrestling is back! ❤"

Were you happy to see Johnny Gargano return to WWE? Who would you like to see his face? Sounds off in the comments section below.

