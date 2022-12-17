Create

"Cinema" - Wrestling fans turn wild as Bray Wyatt's rumored faction member makes his WWE on-screen debut

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Dec 17, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Bray Wyatt is a former Universal Champion.
The WWE Universe was excited as Bray Wyatt's rumored faction, Wyatt 6 member Uncle Howdy, finally made his on-screen debut.

In Wyatt's current angle with LA Knight, Uncle Howdy played a significant part. During the latest episode of SmackDown, Knight called out the former Universal Champion and claimed he was tired of being jumped and kidnapped. When Wyatt entered the ring to confront Knight, the latter gave him a rundown.

LA Knight vowed to stomp the former WWE Champion out in the ring corner as smoke filled the entrance, and the light gave us the silhouette of Uncle Howdy.

UNCLE HOWDY IS HERE! #BrayWyatt #SmackDown https://t.co/fZjXsCgT9K

The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter to share their reaction to Wyatt's partner-in-crime.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan referred to Uncle Howdy's debut as a cinematic vision of taste.

@WWE Cinema.

While another shared a facial expression wherein the fan was amazed at Wyatt's segment.

@WWEonFOX @ArtbyFallucca @SteveFall @NYCDemonD1va @CWrestlingUK @jodiedebb @WrestlingDazeYT @ArtbyFallucca @BrittanyKay5150 My Face during the Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy segment. 😯😯😯😃😃😃 Wow... Mind Blown. https://t.co/fZrK4VsLVr

Many fans noted that Uncle Howdy is Wyatt's real-life brother and third-generation superstar Bo Dallas.

@WWEonFOX Gotta be Bo Dallas
@WWE https://t.co/9GkRFgGyrZ

A fan also mentioned that the storyline is taking time, even though he loves the former Universal Champion.

@WWE I love bray Wyatt but this is taking way too long. That was lame

Another user shared that Knight was messing with the wrong person and had never been involved with Bray Wyatt.

@WWE Bray was telling the truth! LA Knight been beefing with the wrong person...what is going on right now https://t.co/lulQoz3yxX

Another one claimed that the cliffhangers between Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt's storyline are beyond imagination.

@WWEonFOX Damn these cliffhangers 😤😤😤

After continuous assaults and the latest kidnapping segment of LA Knight on SmackDown, the moniker Uncle Howdy appeared in front of the audience, making his debut.

Who do you think is behind Uncle Howdy's mask? Sound off in the comments section below.

