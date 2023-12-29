CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends a 4-word message to The Judgment Day

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently sent a four-word message to The Judgment Day on social media.

Perry performed for World Wrestling Entertainment between 2013 and 2021. She started as a manager of her real-life husband, Miro (fka Rusev), but started transitioning into a wrestler in 2016. He was released from his contract in 2020, and she faced the same fate the following year. The couple is now a part of AEW.

Meanwhile, Judgment Day has become one of the most dominant factions in WWE. They have now become even stronger after the inclusion of JD McDonagh.

Damian Priest recently took to his Instagram to post a photo alongside his teammates after the Madison Square Garden live event held on December 26, 2023. CJ Perry was quick to comment that she finds the fearsome faction pretty cool:

"Y’all are so cool," Perry commented on Priest's Instagram post.

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry sent a message after undergoing successful surgery

CJ Perry was recently hospitalized due to a severe infection in her finger. After undergoing successful surgery, she took to her Instagram to post an update.

Perry wrote that the doctors caught the infection before it hit her organs and bones.

"After 120 hours of being in the hospital they finally caught the severe infection that was hitting my nervous system. The doctors said they caught the infection before it hit my organs and bones. The doctors had to remove the infection by cutting open my finger and draining the infection out. I will be having an open wound and heavy duty IV antibiotics to keep the infection out."

Some fans want Lana to return to WWE with her husband, Rusev. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their future.

