CJ Perry (Lana) reacts to Liv Morgan's confrontation with top WWE Superstar

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time in WWE, has reacted to Liv Morgan's latest confrontation with Becky Lynch. On this week's RAW, the two superstars came face-to-face ahead of their title match.

At the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Lynch will defend the Women's World Championship against Morgan. The Man won the title previously vacated by Rhea Ripley, who suffered a shoulder injury after WrestleMania XL.

On Instagram, Perry reacted to Morgan's confrontation with Lynch. She sent a four-word message.

"This is so exciting," wrote Perry

Check out Perry's Instagram comment:

Morgan returned to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. She came close to winning the bout but was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley. The 29-year-old also entered the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but was unsuccessful in Perth, as well.

Liv Morgan on her Hollywood aspirations

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her aspirations to join Hollywood after finishing her professional wrestling career.

Speaking on Open Thoughts, Morgan opened up about her projects outside of WWE and believes that TV and film will likely be her next step after professional wrestling. She said:

"I’d like to try to. I’ve been fortunate enough to do some projects outside of WWE in TV and film and I definitely think that is likely to be my next step, use my platform while I have it so when I eventually get future endeavored, I already have my foot in the door here. It’s definitely something I’m working on but who knows, we’ll see."

For now, Morgan's focus remains on her upcoming championship match. She will aim to win the Women's World Championship in Saudi Arabia. A victory over Becky Lynch would mark the beginning of Morgan's second-ever singles championship reign in WWE. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.