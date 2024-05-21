WWE Superstar Liv Morgan opens up about Hollywood aspiration

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently opened up about a future on the silver screen after her wrestling career. The female star already dipped her toes in Hollywood with roles in The Kill Room (2023), and the TV show Chucky.

The former Riot Squad member is currently on her "Revenge Tour." As part of her LMRT, she succeeded in getting back at Rhea Ripley with a brutal backstage attack on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40. Mami was forced to vacate the Women's World Champion due to a shoulder injury.

After Becky Lynch won the Women's World Championship in a Battle Royal, she is set to defend that title for the first time at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring. Her opponent for the premium live event will be Liv Morgan in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Speaking on an episode of the Open Thoughts, the 29-year-old female star spilled the tea on her Hollywood dreams. Liv Morgan jokingly said that her big break might come after a WWE exit. She said:

"I’d like to try to. I’ve been fortunate enough to do some projects outside of WWE in TV and film and I definitely think that is likely to be my next step, use my platform while I have it so when I eventually get future endeavored, I already have my foot in the door here. It’s definitely something I’m working on but who knows, we’ll see." (H/T: Fightful)

Liv Morgan shared her recovery update following her WWE return in 2024

Before she made her comeback at the Royal Rumble 2024, the former Riott Squad member was on the sidelines for over six months due to a shoulder injury.

This injury was sustained because of an assault from Mami. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Liv Morgan was asked how her shoulder has been holding up since her return.

"Pain-free, full rotation, full mobility. Work on getting my full strength back. My right is a lot stronger than my left right now, but I’m feeling great. It moves great. Yeah, so I’m happy! I got very, very, very lucky because my shoulders are a little bit iffy. I’ve asked a lot of people on shoulder surgery, and they said, like, 'It kind of feels worse than it did before!' And I’m very, very, very lucky that mine feels 100% normal," she said.

Only time will tell if Liv Morgan manages to beat Becky Lynch by hook or crook to become the new Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.