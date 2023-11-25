CJ Perry (Lana) sends a heartfelt birthday wish to a released WWE Superstar, shares a stunning video of Liv Morgan

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, took to social media to send a heartfelt birthday wish to the former WWE Superstar Aliyah.

Earlier this year, Aliyah, real name Nhooph Al-Areebi, was released from her WWE contract without making a single television appearance throughout 2023. The 29-year-old had signed a developmental contract with the company back in 2015.

Aliyah celebrated her birthday with Perry and Liv Morgan. Taking to Instagram, Perry shared photos and videos celebrating the former WWE Superstar's birthday, as well as Thanksgiving. The 38-year-old star also shared a stunning video featuring Morgan (7th slide).

"#HappyBirthday @aliyahwwe & #thanksgiving with @yaonlylivvonce @gigi12659 🤍!!! I am so thankful for my family, friends, health, job & dogs ! Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ sending so much love to all of you. #happythanksgiving," CJ Perry shared.

Check out CJ Perry's Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan wanted to revisit her storyline with CJ Perry (Lana)

During their time together in WWE, Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, were involved in a romantic storyline.

Back in 2019, Bobby Lashley married CJ Perry as part of an on-screen storyline before the wedding was crashed by Miro, formerly known as Rusev, and Liv Morgan.

Speaking in an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Morgan expressed her interest in revisiting the angle with Perry.

She said:

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience,” Morgan said.

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry are good friends in real life and are often seen hanging out with each other. Perry is currently signed to AEW, where she is managing Andrade El Idolo.

Do you miss seeing Liv Morgan on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!