CJ Perry (Lana) sends a message to Dolph Ziggler after WWE release

All Elite Wrestling star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, sent a heartfelt message to Dolph Ziggler after the latter was released from his WWE contract.

Multiple talents were relieved from their duties at WWE last night due to budget cuts following the Endeavor acquisition. However, Dolph Ziggler's name came as a shock to many, as the star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades and is a former world champion.

CJ Perry, who was herself released from the company in 2021, sent a message to the Show Off after the unfortunate news. The current AEW star thanked Ziggler for everything he taught her while also reminiscing about their 'kissing storyline.'

"Thank you for everything you taught me in pro wrestling and helping me get through weird kissing storylines. You’re a legend,"- CJ Perry posted on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Lana and Ziggler were involved in a romantic storyline in 2015 that started with the former kissing the Show Off after ending her alliance with Rusev. However, the program was abruptly dropped.

Multiple wrestling stars paid tribute to Dolph Ziggler after he was released by WWE

Last night was one to forget for many stars as they were released from their WWE contracts. One of the biggest names to have been let go is Dolph Ziggler, who is a multi-time world champion. Love and tribute have been flowing in for the Show Off, with some of the huge names like John Cena taking to social media to celebrate the former's career with the global juggernaut.

Expand Tweet

Ziggler joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2004 and was assigned to their developmental Ohio Valley Wrestling. He made his main roster debut in 2005 as an enforcer and sidekick for Chavo Guerrero Jr. However, the star returned to OVW in 2007 and stayed there for over a year before re-introducing himself on the big stage.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Dolph Ziggler the very best for his future and hope to see him return to the squared circle soon.