CJ Perry (Lana) sends a one-word message to Rhea Ripley on social media

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, recently took to Twitter to send a one-word message to Rhea Ripley.

This past week, both Ripley and Perry made big statements. At the WWE Payback premium live event, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship. Perry, meanwhile, made her AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, Perry reacted to Ripley's photo from Payback.

"Wow !!!!!!!!," wrote Perry.

Check out Perry's response to Ripley:

Ripley has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez for months. At Payback, she successfully defeated the 32-year-old after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

However, WWE has confirmed the rematch between the two women, which is set to take place on Monday Night RAW. This time around, Dominik will be banned from ringside.

Ripley is the inaugural Women's World Champion. She is also scheduled to defend her title against Natalya at Superstar Spectacle in India this week.

Tony Khan recently revealed the status of former WWE star CJ Perry's contract in AEW

Tony Khan recently spoke about CJ Perry's status with AEW. At All Out, the former WWE star confronted her husband, Miro, following his match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

However, Miro refused to acknowledge his own wife and simply walked out of the ring without any interaction.

Speaking on the All Out post-show media scrum, Khan revealed that Perry had not signed a long-term contract with his promotion. He also mentioned that it was a great surprise to have the former Lana appear in AEW. Khan said:

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

It now remains to be seen if AEW plans on reuniting Miro and Perry. The two superstars previously worked closely in WWE.

