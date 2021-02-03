"Class act" - Former WWE rival has high praise for Alberto Del Rio (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has revealed that Alberto Del Rio was a “class act” when they worked together in WWE.

In 2010, Alberto Del Rio competed against Masters at live events in his first few months as a member of WWE’s main roster. The Mexican Superstar impressed WWE officials during his debut year in the company. At the start of the following year, he won the 2011 WWE Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Masters discussed his appearance in that year’s Royal Rumble. Regarding the winner of the match, The Masterpiece had nothing but good things to say about Alberto Del Rio.

"I worked a lot with Alberto, especially when he first came over. I was pretty much kind of married to him for the first two or three months of when he started with WWE. Just a class act as far as from a work standpoint and everything, man.

"A really easy guy to work, in good shape. No real problems whatsoever. When he came in, they just used me as a guy to put him over essentially when he was first getting started and to help establish him."

Watch the video above to hear more of Masters’ thoughts on working with Alberto Del Rio and CM Punk.

Alberto Del Rio and Chris Masters’ history

Advertisement

Chris Masters and Alberto Del Rio

Other than multi-man matches and Battle Royals, Alberto Del Rio only faced Chris Masters once in a televised WWE match. The 2011 WWE Royal Rumble winner picked up the victory in a short match on SmackDown in October 2010.

Masters also mentioned in the interview that he lost against Alberto Del Rio at a WAW event in Norwich, England in March 2017.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.