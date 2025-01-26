Classic WWE return at Saturday Night's Main Event; Lilian Garcia one of the key beneficiaries

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jan 26, 2025 01:48 GMT
Lilian Garcia is a WWE legend [Image credits: star
Lilian Garcia is a WWE legend [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

Lilian Garcia is one of the most legendary ring announcers in WWE's history. At Saturday Night's Main Event, the company brought back a classic setup that might have benefitted Garcia.

The Triple H-led creative team has a stacked card for this month's Saturday Night's Main Event. The show includes several top names, including Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Jey Uso, Gunther, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman. SNME started with a bang with The Eradicator putting her Women's World Championship on the line against Jax.

Lilian Garcia came inside the ring before the title match started to introduce the competitors. During her announcement, WWE finally brought back the classic two-microphone setup that was hanging above the ring. This benefitted Garcia in a huge way as it gave her more spotlight.

also-read-trending Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax have been feuding since the latter lost her Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton. The arch rivals didn't even let Lilian Garcia finish her announcement as The Irresistible Force headbutted her opponent.

The two stars started the match strong, and many people believe The Eradicator wouldn't easily let go of her title. There are some more big title bouts left on the card, including Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the latest edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी