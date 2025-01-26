Classic WWE return at Saturday Night's Main Event; Lilian Garcia one of the key beneficiaries

Lilian Garcia is one of the most legendary ring announcers in WWE's history. At Saturday Night's Main Event, the company brought back a classic setup that might have benefitted Garcia.

The Triple H-led creative team has a stacked card for this month's Saturday Night's Main Event. The show includes several top names, including Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Jey Uso, Gunther, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman. SNME started with a bang with The Eradicator putting her Women's World Championship on the line against Jax.

Lilian Garcia came inside the ring before the title match started to introduce the competitors. During her announcement, WWE finally brought back the classic two-microphone setup that was hanging above the ring. This benefitted Garcia in a huge way as it gave her more spotlight.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax have been feuding since the latter lost her Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton. The arch rivals didn't even let Lilian Garcia finish her announcement as The Irresistible Force headbutted her opponent.

The two stars started the match strong, and many people believe The Eradicator wouldn't easily let go of her title. There are some more big title bouts left on the card, including Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the latest edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback