"Closest I felt to being normal" - 41-year-old former WWE star opens up about his return after "almost" dying due to addiction

Former WWE star Chris Masters recently took to social media to open up about his pill addiction that almost got the better of him.

Masters is currently signed to the NWA and competes under the name Chris Adonis. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he worked during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

On Instagram, Masters posted a throwback video of his return after a three-month hiatus. He also opened up about his struggle with pill addiction:

"Wayback Wednesday. After nearly three months off to kick a bad prescription pill addiction that almost killed me, I returned. I felt pretty good about myself, but all anyone else could focus on was that I was about 15lbs lighter. The fact is I would’ve kept most of that weight on if I hadn’t decided to go out on a jog every morning on an empty stomach."

Masters added how his morning run made him feel "normal":

"When you’ve had an addiction, it can be hard to get pleasure like you once did out of anything. Takes Time!! All I knew was the closest I felt to being normal was after that morning run. My weight and the size of arms just weren’t a priority, preventing myself from being yet another wrestler to die young was," he wrote.

Chris Masters wanted to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 38

In the past, Chris Masters has expressed his interest in returning to WWE. His last appearance for the company came in 2011.

At WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins faced the returning Cody Rhodes. In the lead-up to the match, WWE announced that The Visionary would lock horns with a mystery opponent. Masters reacted to the storyline by asking for a bout against Rollins.

Taking to Twitter/X, Masters wrote:

"Better yet, if Seth needs an opponent, please let Vince [McMahon] know I’m available and still in better shape than just about the whole roster #WrestleMania," tweeted The Masterpiece.

Masters is still active and is seemingly open to a WWE comeback. Will he appear in the promotion in the coming years? Only time will tell.

