Former star ready to return to WWE after 10 years to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, takes a shot at the entire roster

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins will face a mystery opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Chairman offered him a match after Rollins' weeks of futile efforts to get himself a spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters offered to return to WWE to face Rollins at WrestleMania 38. He tweeted Vince McMahon could contact him to face Rollins. Masters then took a shot at the entire roster, claiming he's in better shape than all of them:

Chris Masters @ChrisAdonis Better yet,If Seth needs an opponent please let Vince know I’m available and still in better shape than just about the whole roster #WrestleMania Better yet,If Seth needs an opponent please let Vince know I’m available and still in better shape than just about the whole roster #WrestleMania

Chris Masters signed with WWE in 2003 and became a popular star before leaving in 2007. He's known for his submission move, The Masterlock, which no one could break for a long time. Bobby Lashley was the first one to break it. Masters returned to WWE in 2009 for another run that lasted two years. He got released in 2011.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble 15 years ago today, Bobby Lashley did the unthinkable!



He became the first person to break out of Chris Masters Masterlock challenge! 15 years ago today, Bobby Lashley did the unthinkable!He became the first person to break out of Chris Masters Masterlock challenge! https://t.co/dDkOWjgzOz

Seth Rollins has been teasing several unexpected opponents for himself at WrestleMania 38

As announced by Vince McMahon, Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent will get revealed on the day of the show. Recently, the former Universal Champion had fun on Twitter, teasing several unexpected names as his 'Mania opponent.

The list includes Shane McMahon, Mustafa Ali, Veer Mahaan, Rob Van Dam, Scott Steiner, and even 16-time world champion John Cena.

However, reports suggest his planned WrestleMania opponent is former AEW star Cody Rhodes, who reportedly signed with WWE a couple of weeks ago. He'd be the first major AEW to WWE if Rhodes returns.

