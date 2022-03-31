Seth Rollins teases a released star and a controversial current star as his WrestleMania 38 opponent

Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is finally heading to WrestleMania. After weeks and weeks of futile efforts, Vince McMahon granted him a match against an opponent of the WWE Chairman's choosing which will be revealed during the bout itself.

Now, Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to tease some interesting names as his WrestleMania 38 opponents. He shared a GIF of Shane McMahon, who was "let go" by WWE earlier this year after a fallout with Vince McMahon backstage at Royal Rumble 2022.

Interestingly, reports previously suggested that Shane-O-Mac was initially planned to face Rollins at WrestleMania 38 before his sudden exit from the company. As per a recent report from PWInsider, Shane is now scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania weekend, although his role is not exactly clear as of now.

The former Universal Champion also posted a GIF of current WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, who openly requested his release from the company earlier this year but wasn't granted. He has since been away from WWE television.

Additionally, Rollins also tweeted a GIF of superstar Veer Mahaan. After months and months of "Veer is coming to RAW" vignettes, WWE has officially announced that he will be debuting on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Do you think any of these three stars could end up being Rollins' opponent this weekend?

Spoilers on Seth Rollins' rumored WrestleMania 38 opponent

Seth Rollins is undoubtedly having a lot of fun teasing surprising names as his WrestleMania 38 opponent. However, his rumored opponent for the show is none other than former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, and reports immediately surfaced of him returning to WWE. PWInsider has confirmed that Rhodes indeed signed with WWE a couple of weeks ago and is set to be the mystery opponent of Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Angana Roy

