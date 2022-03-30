WWE set to have Shane McMahon be a part of WrestleMania weekend - Reports

Shane McMahon, WWE's former producer, and part-time performer, is set to be a part of WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, according to reports.

McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE television since the beginning of the year when he competed in the men's Royal Rumble match. He entered the match at number 28 and was eventually eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Reports following Royal Rumble stated that there was significant backstage heat on McMahon due to his controversial production and booking of the men's match.

Some sources claimed that the situation backstage at the show was 'chaotic,' with McMahon reportedly demanding that his creative ideas be implemented into the match.

Now, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that multiple sources within the company have confirmed that they are bringing the former European and Hardcore Champion back for the Show of Shows this year. However, it is not clear in what capacity Shane will be involved during the weekend.

"There is no word at this time whether McMahon will be appearing on the PPV yet but we are told he will be in town for the entire Wrestlemania weekend," Mike Johnson stated.

Will Shane McMahon be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania?

As WWE CEO Vince McMahon confirmed yesterday, Seth Rollins is finally going to be a part of WrestleMania 38. This comes after weeks of The Visionary desperately trying to slither his way onto the card but to no avail.

However, the boss would not tell Rollins who he would be facing. Instead, he stated that neither WWE fans, nor Seth Rollins himself, would know who his opponent was until the night of WrestleMania Saturday.

So far, Cody Rhodes has been the heavy favorite to be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania, with reports coming out of the American Nightmare signing with WWE.

With nothing regarding Cody being official yet, this could be a swerve from WWE as they bring out Shane McMahon, to everyone's shock. However, this will be unlikely, and the former SmackDown Commissioner is likely to be coming back in a backstage role.

What do you think? Will Shane McMahon return to WWE to face Seth Rollins? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha