Shane McMahon may be welcome to return to WWE in the future - Reports

The Shane McMahon saga in WWE has seen multiple developments over the past few days. Much has happened, from his return at the Royal Rumble to reportedly being "let go" after immense backstage heat. But is there a chance he returns? Possibly.

Shane O'Mac is currently gone from the company due to his behavior backstage on Saturday night. He was one of the producers who worked on the Men's Rumble Match. It was poorly received by fans for a variety of reasons. You can read them here, along with a review of the entire Royal Rumble premium live event.

PWInsider has reported that McMahon is taking the heat for the sub-par reviews for the Men's Rumble match. A return, however, is possible once that heat subsides. He could be welcomed back into the company in the future. Here is what the report said:

"The feeling among some is that Shane is taking the brunt of the heat for the poor reception to the Men's Rumble match and that when the heat for that blows over, he'll eventually return in some form down the line."

Shane McMahon was reportedly set to regularly feature on RAW in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, with matches planned at The Show of Shows as well as Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Needless to say, these plans have now been scrapped by WWE.

Shane McMahon was previously gone from WWE for 7 years

It remains to be seen when Shane McMahon returns to WWE, if he ever does. His longest absence from the company since being a part of it came from 2009 to 2016.

Shane O'Mac made a shocking return in the build to WrestleMania 32, where he faced The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match. Since then, he was an authority figure for a few years and competed at major events, with the latest being the Royal Rumble.

Did you want to see Shane McMahon wrestle at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

