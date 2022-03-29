Vince McMahon finally confirms Seth Rollins' role at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon met Seth Rollins at WWE Headquarters, and his role at WrestleMania 38 is now confirmed. In what turned out to be a slightly bizarre yet hilarious segment, The Chairman of WWE met the multi-time world champion to discuss The Show of Shows.

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins failed to secure his spot at WrestleMania after losing to AJ Styles (via disqualification) in the main event. It was one of the multiple attempts to get a spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he continued to fail.

Rollins recently tweeted a screenshot from Vince McMahon, where the latter informed him that they would meet at the WWE Headquarters in his office.

The Visionary got there early and met Mr. McMahon, who was busy as usual. In a hilarious segment, the boss informed Rollins that if he wanted to be on the WrestleMania card so badly, all he needed to do was ask him.

He confirmed that the former world champion would be at WrestleMania. When Seth Rollins asked who he would face, McMahon said he would find out in the ring at WrestleMania.

Rollins then stood on the table and celebrated, much to the ire of McMahon, who had told him to take his feet off the table earlier.

Is Seth Rollins set to welcome Cody Rhodes back to WWE?

WWE finally gave Seth Rollins what he wanted, and he will find out who he will face at WrestleMania 38. It's no secret that Cody Rhodes is the rumored opponent for the show.

Don't be surprised to see WWE troll fans a little bit before giving them what they want with Cody's return. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out at The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History.

As of this writing, it's not known whether Rollins will be present on Saturday or Sunday, but it is expected to be announced soon. Saturday is already stacked, so one can assume that Sunday would be the perfect time for Cody's debut.

What are your thoughts on Rollins finally securing a spot at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments below.

