CM Punk addresses WWE retirement

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:12 GMT
CM Punk. [Image credits: wwe.com]
CM Punk [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk has addressed questions over his WWE retirement. The 46-year-old star made his return to WWE in late 2023 after nearly a decade away. Since then, he has been featured in some of the major storylines and feuds.

Punk recently talked about different roles behind the scenes in WWE once he cannot go in the ring. However, he isn't in the mood to hang up his boots any time soon.

Appearing in a video for GQ, the Second City Saint answered questions from fans online. Under a YouTube video of Punk, a fan wondered when he would retire. Punk's response was sharp and unfiltered.

“I’ll f*cking retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done. And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. So shut the f*ck up,” he said.
You can watch the video below:

The retirement talk is the last thing on CM Punk's mind at the moment. For now, he will be focused on Wrestlepalooza, when he teams up with his wife, AJ Lee, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch this Saturday.

CM Punk headlined his first WrestleMania this year

In the interview, Punk mentioned a lot of work to be done in WWE. Earlier this year, he was able to achieve one of his wrestling goals.

On Night One of WrestleMania 41, CM Punk faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat match in the main event. This marked the first time that Punk headlined WrestleMania in his career, a long-standing ambition of his.

The Best in the World will also be eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship after Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam, moments after Punk had won it. He still has a long way to go in his second WWE run, and it is safe to say he's just getting started.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit GQ and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

