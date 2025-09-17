"Once I'm crippled and can't go anymore," CM Punk details his plans for WWE retirement 

CM Punk is set to turn 47 next month, and it appears that he could have some plans to wind down his career in the near future.While speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, CM Punk opened up about the different options that he has beyond his in-ring career, including working behind the scenes as a producer or a writer.&quot;&quot;I think I'm that five-tool player. You can put me on commentary. I could ref. That probably wouldn't work, I'd probably take some attention away from whoever's in the ring. But there's so many behind-the-scenes roles. &quot;We call them producers now but in my day we called them agents. There's people who put shows together. There's writers obviously, creative people. I love all aspects of the business. There's like 1000 hats I could wear once I'm crippled and I can't go anymore.&quot;.&quot; [H/T: WrestleTalk]CM Punk will team with his wife, AJ Lee, in a dream match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday in Indianapolis.Punk made his shocking return to WWE back in 2023, and since then, he has become a major part of weekly programming.CM Punk has one more World Championship run in himPunk won the World Championship from Gunther at SummerSlam back in August, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract moments later and took it away.Rollins and Punk have had their own issues over the past few years, and it could culminate in another World Championship match between the two men in the near future. Despite being in his late 40s, The Second City Saint could pick up the win this weekend alongside his wife and catapult him back into the title picture.Seth Rollins still holds the World Heavyweight Championship and could be forced to defend it against his long-time adversary at Survivor Series in November or even at Crown Jewel in Australia next month.