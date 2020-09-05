CM Punk was quite active on social media earlier today. He posted a bunch of tweets reacting to WWE banning its Superstars from engaging with third-party platforms like Cameo and Twitch. A fan chimed in on one of Punk's tweets and told him to hurry up and wrestle again.

He then told CM Punk that the fans are dying to see him wrestle again and he should do so quickly as he's getting older. Punk didn't take too kindly to the tweet, and told the fan to "keep watching 60-year old rasslers" instead of telling him what to do. The exchange suddenly took a wholesome turn as the fan stated that he's tired of seeing 60-year old wrestlers, and that's why he wants Punk to return. The former WWE Champion had a heartfelt response to the same, as can be seen below:

The initial exchange

Okay I love you too! 🤝 — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 5, 2020

It seems like CM Punk is done with wrestling for good

It has been around 6 years since CM Punk last wrestled a match. The closest he came to working in the industry was last year when he joined WWE Backstage on FOX as a special contributor. Punk appeared on the show occasionally, unlike the other panel members who were used on the show on a weekly basis.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled after a few months. Punk has previously stated that it would take a large amount of money for him to come back to WWE. It remains unknown whether WWE is ready to fork up the kind of cash he demands. But it's certain that a large part of the WWE Universe still wants to see him make a return to the squared circle.